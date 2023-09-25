Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Shirika la Anga la India Linajaribu Kuamsha Chandrayaan-3 Lander na Rover

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septemba 25, 2023
Shirika la Anga la India Linajaribu Kuamsha Chandrayaan-3 Lander na Rover

Engineers at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have been making attempts to wake up the Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander and rover after a two-week lunar night. The ISRO announced on Friday that they have been trying to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to determine their wake-up condition. However, their attempts on Monday have not yielded any response yet.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing after the United States, Russia, and China. Following the landing, Pragyan rover explored the landing site and sent back images to Earth while Vikram conducted scientific experiments, including measuring the temperature of the lunar regolith’s top layer and analyzing the chemical composition of the lunar dust. The presence of sulfur in the lunar dust could provide insights into past volcanic activity.

The Pragyan rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, and the Vikram lander followed suit two days later. Although the mission had completed its primary objectives, the ISRO is hopeful that the lander and rover have survived the lunar night.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s second attempt to land on the moon. The previous mission, Chandrayaan-2, experienced a crash in 2019 due to a software glitch. However, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is still operational and continues to study the moon from lunar orbit.

Efforts to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will continue, but the chances of success are decreasing with each passing hour. The ISRO remains determined to explore and unlock the mysteries of the lunar south pole.

Vyanzo:
- space.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mafanikio katika Utafiti wa Aina Zisizozimika: RNA ya Zamani ya Karne Iliyofuatana kutoka kwa Sampuli ya Tiger ya Tasmanian

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Mkutano wa Karibu na Dunia

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Kituo cha Angaza ardhi katika Chuo Kikuu cha Colorado Boulder Inalenga Kuboresha Utabiri wa Hali ya Hewa wa Nafasi

Septemba 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mafanikio katika Utafiti wa Aina Zisizozimika: RNA ya Zamani ya Karne Iliyofuatana kutoka kwa Sampuli ya Tiger ya Tasmanian

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Mkutano wa Karibu na Dunia

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kituo cha Angaza ardhi katika Chuo Kikuu cha Colorado Boulder Inalenga Kuboresha Utabiri wa Hali ya Hewa wa Nafasi

Septemba 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wanasayansi ya Neuros Wagongana Juu ya Nadharia ya Habari Iliyounganishwa

Septemba 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni