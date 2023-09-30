The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, has surpassed Earth’s sphere of influence and is now on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the spacecraft has traveled over 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth and is currently navigating its path towards L1.

This marks the second time that ISRO has successfully sent a spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. To send Aditya-L1 towards L1, ISRO conducted the Trans-Lagrangian1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver on September 19. L1 is located approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and represents about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.

Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2 by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and has since undergone four earth-bound maneuvers. The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads, five of which were developed by ISRO and two in collaboration with Indian academic institutes.

Upon reaching the L1 point in January 2024, another maneuver will be performed to bind Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1. The spacecraft will spend its mission life orbiting in an irregularly shaped orbit, perpendicular to the line connecting the Earth and the Sun. Its payloads are projected to provide crucial information on various aspects of solar studies, including coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, solar flares, space weather dynamics, and particle and field propagation.

This mission is expected to last for five years and contribute significantly to our understanding of the Sun and its behavior.

Ufafanuzi:

– Lagrangian 1 (L1) point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun balance each other, allowing objects to remain in a relatively stable position.

– Trans-Lagrangian1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver: The maneuver carried out to send the Aditya-L1 spacecraft towards the L1 point.

– Payloads: Scientific instruments or experiments carried by a spacecraft or satellite to gather data or perform specific tasks.