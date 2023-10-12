Maisha ya Jiji

Kiangalizi cha Jua cha Aditya-L1 cha India Hurekebisha Mwelekeo wa Mtazamo Usiokatizwa wa Jua

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 12, 2023
India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

