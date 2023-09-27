Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Jinsi ya Kupiga Picha 'Pete ya Moto' ya Kupatwa kwa Jua ya Oktoba 14

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 27, 2023
Jinsi ya Kupiga Picha 'Pete ya Moto' ya Kupatwa kwa Jua ya Oktoba 14

On October 14, North America will witness a rare solar eclipse known as the “ring of fire.” It will be the first solar eclipse since 2021, and it will be best seen from a path that stretches through the U.S. Whether you’re using a manual camera or a smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about photographing this event.
To ensure safety, it’s crucial to use solar eclipse glasses or solar filters when viewing and photographing the eclipse. Neutral density filters and polarizing filters should not be used. You can choose between aluminized Mylar filters or metal-coated optically flat screw-in glass filters. Alternatively, you can make your own solar filter using Baader AstroSolar film. Baader Solar Film is considered the safest option, and it can be secured to the lens with gaffer or blue painter’s tape.
The location where you photograph the eclipse will make a difference in the results. If you want a symmetrical ring effect, you should be close to the centerline of the eclipse’s path. However, for a more unusual “broken ring” shot, you can be at the edges of the path. Apps like The Photographer’s Ephemeris, PhotoPills, and PlanIt Pro can help you plan your shot and determine the eclipse’s visibility from a specific location.
When capturing a close-up shot of the eclipsed sun, use a tripod and a telephoto lens. Auto-focus on the edge of the moon and constantly check the focus. Consider using a star tracker for better results. Image settings will vary, but ISO 100, f/5.6, and exposures between 1/30 and 1/250 are good starting points. If you want to capture a sequence, a wide-angle composite shot showing the eclipse’s progression, it can be achieved with patience and care.
Remember to enjoy the event while capturing the beauty of the solar eclipse in photographs.
Vyanzo:
- space.com

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

NASA Yaahirisha Uzinduzi wa Misheni ya Psyche Asteroid ili Kusasisha Usanidi wa Thruster

Septemba 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ugunduzi wa Mabaki ya Kasa wa Bahari ya Kale Hutoa Maarifa katika Historia ya Mageuzi

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kuelewa Vidakuzi na Sera za Faragha

Septemba 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mafuriko ya Mto wa Kale katika Uwanda wa Gangetic Hutoa Maarifa kuhusu Mafuriko Makuu ya Wakati Ujao

Septemba 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni