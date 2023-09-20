Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Washindi wa Mpiga Picha Bora wa Mwaka wa Astronomia 15

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 20, 2023
Washindi wa Mpiga Picha Bora wa Mwaka wa Astronomia 15

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced the winners of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15. This year’s contest received over 4,000 submissions from 64 different countries. The competition is divided into 11 categories, with an overall winner chosen from the winners of each category.

The top spot in this year’s competition went to Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty from Germany and France for their photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The image titled “Andromeda, unexpected” captures a large, blue plasma arc next to our closest neighboring galaxy. The plasma arc was a significant discovery and is being studied by scientists as a possible phenomenon unique to our corner of the universe.

The winners in other categories include Monika Deviat from Canada for her photograph titled “Brushstroke” in the aurorae category, Ethan Chappel from the United States for his photograph “Mars-set” in the our moon category, Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau for his photograph “A sun question” in the our sun category, Vikas Chander for his photograph “Zeila” in the people & space category, Tom Williams for his photograph “Suspended in a sunbeam” in the planets, comets & asteroids category, and Angel An for his photograph “Grand cosmic fireworks” in the skyscapes category.

These awe-inspiring photographs showcase the beauty and wonder of the universe, capturing rare celestial events and highlighting celestial bodies in incredible detail. The winning images are a testament to the skill and creativity of the photographers, as well as the endless fascination with the cosmos.

Source: Royal Observatory Greenwich

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Uzuri wa Kustaajabisha na Uwezo wa Kisayansi wa Shackleton Crater Mwezini

Septemba 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

ISRO Inaendelea Majaribio ya Kuanzisha Mawasiliano na Lander na Rover ya Chandrayaan-3

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Mwanaanga Frank Rubio Anajuta Muda Alioongezwa wa Misheni

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Uzuri wa Kustaajabisha na Uwezo wa Kisayansi wa Shackleton Crater Mwezini

Septemba 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

ISRO Inaendelea Majaribio ya Kuanzisha Mawasiliano na Lander na Rover ya Chandrayaan-3

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mwanaanga Frank Rubio Anajuta Muda Alioongezwa wa Misheni

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Watafiti Huunda Spishi Sinisi Bila Baiolojia na Kuzingatia Kanuni za Mageuzi

Septemba 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni