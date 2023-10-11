The Gaia space mission, launched a decade ago by the European Space Agency (ESA), aimed to create a 3D map of our galaxy, the Milky Way. After observing 1.8 billion stars and mapping the Milky Way, scientists realized they were missing a clear view of densely populated regions of the sky. To address this, the Gaia space observatory focused on studying globular clusters, which are super-conglomerations of stars.

Globular clusters are dense collections of hundreds of thousands of stars and are among the oldest objects in the universe. By studying these clusters, scientists discovered that the sun is not at the center of the Milky Way but rather in the open clusters found in one of the galaxy’s spiral arms called the Sagittarius arm.

Amateur astronomers were called upon by the ESA to help analyze the data collected from a particular globular cluster called Omega Centauri, located approximately 17,090 light years away from Earth. The analysis revealed half a million new stars within this cluster and even cosmic objects so massive that they bend light.

Gaia’s exploration of globular clusters has provided a clearer understanding of these celestial structures. The sheer number of stars within these clusters can often overwhelm telescopes, making it difficult to study them properly. However, Gaia’s observations have allowed for a more detailed and accurate depiction of these clusters.

The choice of studying Omega Centauri was motivated by its status as the largest known globular cluster in the Milky Way that can be observed from Earth. With a diameter of 150 light years and an estimated weight four million times that of the sun, Omega Centauri is spread across approximately 10 million stars. Gaia’s mapping of this cluster has revealed the highest number of new stars to date and has shed light on the distribution of stars within the Milky Way.

One fascinating phenomenon observed by Gaia is gravitational lensing, where light passing through heavy objects like globular clusters gets warped. Due to the gravitational pull of these clusters, light bends, resulting in a magnifying effect. Gaia has identified 381 cases of gravitational lensing within the Omega Centauri cluster, enabling the observation of distant bright sources known as quasars. These quasars could be powered by black holes, and Gaia’s ability to study them through the lensing effect of the cluster provides valuable insights into these faraway phenomena.

In the future, Gaia plans to release more data, including information on eight additional star-packed regions, in 2025. Scientists hope this will help confirm the age of our galaxy, locate its center, understand stellar evolution, and ultimately provide insights into the age of the universe itself.

