Fungi: Mbadala Endelevu na Inayobadilika kwa Mifumo ya Chakula

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 27, 2023
Fungi: Mbadala Endelevu na Inayobadilika kwa Mifumo ya Chakula

In a recent doctoral thesis at the Swedish Center for Resource Recovery, Neda Rousta explores the potential of filamentous fungi to revolutionize our food systems. Through harnessing the power of microbial fermentation, Rousta investigates various aspects of filamentous fungi, such as production optimization, nutrient synthesis, and the creation of sustainable food products. Her work highlights the adaptability, productivity, and nutritional properties of these edible fungi.

One key finding of Rousta’s research is the ability of filamentous fungi, specifically Aspergillus oryzae, to produce nutritious biomass with improved nutrient content when cultivated on oat flour. This opens up possibilities for using fungi as a sustainable and healthy food source. Additionally, Rousta discovered the fungi’s capacity to synthesize bioactive substances like L-carnitine, with Aspergillus oryzae outperforming other fungal species in this regard.

Aside from their nutritional benefits, filamentous fungi offer potential solutions to societal issues. Traditional animal husbandry in our food systems contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. Rousta’s work suggests that fungal fermentation can provide sustainable alternatives, potentially mitigating the environmental impact of traditional agriculture.

Looking ahead, Rousta is determined to continue her research, whether in academia or through collaborations with the food industry. Scaling up processes and practical implementations are among her goals. Reflecting on her journey as a doctoral student, Rousta describes it as both challenging and rewarding. Her work in microbial fermentation and sustainable food production involved rigorous experimentation, data analysis, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Ultimately, she hopes to contribute to a more sustainable and healthy future for global food systems.

By exploring the potential of filamentous fungi, Neda Rousta’s research offers a promising pathway towards sustainable and transformative food systems.

