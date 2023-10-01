Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Kisukuku Kipya cha Buibui Kikubwa cha Trapdoor Hutoa Maarifa juu ya Asili wa Aina za Kisasa

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 1, 2023
Kisukuku Kipya cha Buibui Kikubwa cha Trapdoor Hutoa Maarifa juu ya Asili wa Aina za Kisasa

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Vyanzo:

- Jarida la Zoological la Jumuiya ya Linnean

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Asteroid 2008 QY: Maelezo na Athari Zinazowezekana

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni