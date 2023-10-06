Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Mvua Mpya wa Kimondo Kuangazia Anga za Uingereza

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 6, 2023
Mvua Mpya wa Kimondo Kuangazia Anga za Uingereza

A new meteor shower is set to illuminate the night skies over the United Kingdom in the coming days. The annual Draconid meteor shower, caused by the Earth passing through the debris of comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner, will bring shooting stars streaking across the sky.

If you are an enthusiast hoping to witness this spectacular event, make sure to turn your gaze skyward from Friday night, October 6th, to Tuesday, October 10th. The meteor shower is expected to reach its peak between Sunday, October 8th, and Monday, October 9th, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The visibility of shooting stars during the meteor shower will depend on which part of the comet’s trail Earth traverses. The quantity and intensity of the meteor shower will vary, so it is recommended to choose a dark location away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet or asteroid. As these small particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brilliant streaks of light we call shooting stars.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle, as the Draconid meteor shower illuminates the skies over the UK. It’s a fascinating reminder of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

Vyanzo:
- Daily Star
- Royal Observatory Greenwich

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Pete za Miti Zinaonyesha Ushahidi wa Dhoruba kali ya Jua Inayoweza Kuharibu Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Bamba la Tectonic la Umri wa Miaka Milioni 120: Bamba la Ponto Lililogunduliwa Hivi Punde

Oktoba 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Moduli ya Nauka ya Urusi kwenye Mfumo wa Kupoeza wa ISS Inavuja

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Bilim

Pete za Miti Zinaonyesha Ushahidi wa Dhoruba kali ya Jua Inayoweza Kuharibu Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Bamba la Tectonic la Umri wa Miaka Milioni 120: Bamba la Ponto Lililogunduliwa Hivi Punde

Oktoba 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Moduli ya Nauka ya Urusi kwenye Mfumo wa Kupoeza wa ISS Inavuja

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

The Voyager Probes: Bado Inachunguza Cosmos

Oktoba 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni