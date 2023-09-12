Maisha ya Jiji

ByGabriel Botha

Septemba 12, 2023
Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, faced a shocking question during a news conference before the 1983 space shuttle Challenger launch. A reporter asked her how she responded emotionally to problems during training. This incident and many others have been detailed in Loren Grush’s book, “The Six: The Untold Stories of America’s First Women Astronauts.” Grush was inspired to write the book after wondering about the other women who trained alongside Ride in NASA’s first coed astronaut class. She wanted to tell their stories, not just Ride’s. The book explores the women’s experiences during their first flights, the challenges they faced on the job, and the sexist questions they had to answer.

One of the book’s revelations is a damning report from the early 1970s that criticized NASA for its lack of diversity. The report mentioned the only females sent into space were spiders and a monkey, highlighting the need for change. NASA eventually launched a major recruiting effort, and over 1,500 women applied to become astronauts between 1976 and 1977. The selection process narrowed down to six women who became known as “The Six.”

These six women, along with several male astronauts of diverse backgrounds, were chosen to begin their training at Johnson Space Center in Houston in 1978. The women in the group were Sally Ride, Judy Resnik, Kathy Sullivan, Shannon Lucid, Anna Fisher, and Rhea Seddon. None of them had been trained to fly jets, but the addition of the “mission specialist” role allowed scientists and doctors to join NASA’s program.

Decades later, the questions posed by reporters to these women still shock readers. The 1983 question to Sally Ride about weeping during training reflects the prevalent attitudes at the time. Grush’s book sheds light on the hurdles these women faced and the progress that has been made in promoting diversity in space exploration.

