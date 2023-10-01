Maisha ya Jiji

Bilim

Ujumbe wa Mwezi Mpya wa Kukusanya Sampuli kutoka Upande wa Mbali wa Mwezi

Oktoba 1, 2023
China’s upcoming Chang’e 6 mission to collect samples from the far side of the Moon will also carry a payload from Pakistan. The mission, set for next year, has finalized plans to include the ICUBE-Q cubesat satellite from Pakistan on its orbiter, according to a government statement released on Friday.

The primary objective of the Chang’e 6 mission is to collect samples from the far side of the Moon. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, lander, ascender, and re-entry module. The planned landing site for the spacecraft is the South Pole-Aitken Basin, where it will collect dust and rock samples. This mission could potentially be the first instance of collecting samples from the far side of the Moon, providing valuable insights and expanding our lunar knowledge.

The Chang’e 6 mission will carry a total of 10 kilograms of foreign equipment on its lander and orbiter. This includes scientific instruments from France, Italy, and the European Space Agency, in addition to the Pakistani payload on the orbiter.

It is worth noting that while the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China have successfully brought lunar samples back to Earth, none have obtained samples from the Moon’s far side. Therefore, this mission holds great significance in terms of scientific exploration and understanding.

India’s recent mission, Chandrayaan 3, achieved the first soft landing near the lunar south pole. The Pragyan rover and China’s Chang’e 4 mission’s rover were both actively exploring the lunar surface before the Indian space Research Organisation activated sleep mode in their systems. Efforts are being made to awaken the rover, but so far, no signals have been received.

Overall, the Chang’e 6 mission with its collaboration with Pakistan adds an exciting dimension to lunar exploration and scientific research. By collecting samples from the far side of the Moon, scientists will be able to gain a better understanding of this region and analyze the composition of the samples to expand our knowledge of the Moon.

