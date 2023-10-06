Maisha ya Jiji

China Inapanga Kupanua Kituo cha Anga cha Juu kama Mbadala kwa ISS

Robert Andrew

Oktoba 6, 2023
China Inapanga Kupanua Kituo cha Anga cha Juu kama Mbadala kwa ISS

China is planning to expand its space station, known as Tiangong or Celestial Palace, from three modules to six in the coming years. The expansion aims to provide an alternative platform for astronauts from other nations as the lifespan of the NASA-led International Space Station (ISS) nears its end. The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced at the International Astronautical Congress that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will be more than 15 years, surpassing the previously announced lifespan of 10 years.

Tiangong has been operational since late 2022 and can host a maximum of three astronauts at an orbital altitude of up to 450 kilometers. After the expansion, Tiangong will have a mass of 180 metric tons, which is 40% of the mass of the ISS. The ISS, which has been in orbit for over two decades, is expected to be decommissioned after 2030, around the same time China aims to become a major space power.

China’s space station has gained attention internationally, with several countries expressing interest in sending their astronauts to the Chinese station. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) recently announced that it does not have the budget or political clearance to participate in Tiangong, putting a halt to a long-planned visit by European astronauts. This decision reflects the tensions and competition in the space domain, particularly the US-led camp confrontation that has created a new space race.

Despite being isolated from the ISS due to US law, Tiangong has become symbolic of China’s growing influence in space. The station serves as a challenger to the United States’ dominance in the domain. Russia, another participant in the ISS, also has plans for space diplomacy and is proposing that its partners in the BRICS group, including Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, collaborate on constructing a module for its future space station.

In conclusion, China’s expansion of its space station offers an alternative platform for near-Earth missions as the ISS approaches its end. The extended operational lifetime of Tiangong and its growing international interest signify China’s ambitions to become a major player in space exploration. However, challenges, such as the exclusion of certain nations due to political and budgetary constraints, highlight the complexities of international space collaboration.

- CNN

Robert Andrew

