Bilim

Uchambuzi wa Miwako Wakati wa Usafiri wa TRAPPIST-1

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 9, 2023
Uchambuzi wa Miwako Wakati wa Usafiri wa TRAPPIST-1

This study presents the first analysis of JWST near-infrared spectroscopy of stellar flares observed during the transits of rocky exoplanets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. The observations were made using the NIRISS and NIRSpec instruments, covering wavelengths from 0.6 to 3.5 μm.

During the transit events of TRAPPIST-1b, f, and g, a total of four flares were observed. The analysis focused on measuring line emission and characterizing the flare continuum. The observed lines included Hα, Pα-Pϵ, Brβ, He I λ0.7062μm, two Ca II infrared triplet (IRT) lines, and the He I IRT.

One interesting finding is the detection of Pα and Brβ line emissions during the flares, which had not been observed before. The continuum emission of all four flares was well-described by blackbody emission with an effective temperature below 5300 K, which is lower than temperatures typically observed at optical wavelengths.

The study also investigated the impact of flares on transit spectra. The 0.6–1 μm spectra were convolved with the TESS response to measure the flare rate of TRAPPIST-1 in the TESS bandpass. It was found that flares with energies of 1030 erg, large enough to affect transit spectra, occur at a rate of 3.6+2.1−1.3 flare events.

Overall, this analysis provides valuable insights into the behavior of flares during transits of TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets. The detection of new emission lines and the characterization of flare continuum emission contribute to our understanding of stellar activity and its impact on exoplanet observations.

Vyanzo:
– “Broadband light curves of the flare-affected transits of TRAPPIST-1b and f” – astro-ph.SR

By Mampho Brescia

