Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Athari za Mabadiliko ya Tabianchi kwenye Wakati wa Kuchanua Matawi na Maua

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 1, 2023
Athari za Mabadiliko ya Tabianchi kwenye Wakati wa Kuchanua Matawi na Maua

The Botanical Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin have been participating in a Europe-wide experiment since the 1970s to study the effects of climate change on the timing of vegetation growth. The gardens have been monitoring the leafing, flowering, and falling of cloned trees and woody shrubs such as poplars, beech, cherry, and flowering currant. These plants were sourced from German botanic gardens and sent to various locations across Europe. By recording the timing of leaf emergence and flower appearance, the researchers can assess the impact of climate on these phenological plants.

According to Matthew Jebb, the director of the Botanic Gardens, the long-term nature of the project allows researchers to plot changes in the arrival of seasons over time. The data collected from identical plants growing across Europe is more effective in understanding climate change than data collected from a single location. The project has revealed that spring leafing has been brought forward by approximately three weeks in Europe, showing the impact of climate change. Jebb points out that on average, plants are moving four kilometers a year towards the north due to the changing climate.

This change in leafing and flowering time has significant implications for the relationship between plants and their environment. Earlier leafing and flowering could disrupt the balance between plants, pollinators, and other organisms that rely on flowers. There is a fear that there could be a tipping point where ecosystems stop functioning correctly, leading to limited ability for species to propagate themselves. Jebb stresses the importance of protecting mature hardwood trees, which capture large amounts of carbon and are vital for the environment.

The findings from this ongoing project highlight the need for further research and conservation efforts to understand and mitigate the effects of climate change on plant ecosystems.

Vyanzo: The Guardian

By Gabriel Botha

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mkazo wa Ukame Husababisha Mabadiliko katika Utendakazi wa Udongo wa Msitu wa Mvua

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Uvumbuzi wa Biosensor yenye Msingi wa Protini Iliyoundwa Ili Kugundua Mabomu ya Ardhini na Maagizo Yasiyolipuka yenye Msingi wa TNT

Oktoba 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Ndege ya NASA ya Perseverance Rover Yamkamata Ibilisi wa Kivumbi wa Martian huko Jezero Crater

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Asteroid 2008 QY: Maelezo na Athari Zinazowezekana

Oktoba 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni