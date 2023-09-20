Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Mwanaanga Frank Rubio Anaakisi Kukaa Kwa Muda Mrefu katika Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 20, 2023
Mwanaanga Frank Rubio Anaakisi Kukaa Kwa Muda Mrefu katika Kituo cha Kimataifa cha Anga

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who is set to return to Earth next week after a yearlong stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), revealed that he would have declined the opportunity if he had known in advance. Originally scheduled for a six-month mission, Rubio and his crewmates were forced to extend their stay due to trouble with their Soyuz ferry ship.

Rubio cited family events and commitments as the main reason for his initial reluctance. However, once he began training for the mission, Rubio became committed to it. He acknowledged the sacrifices that come with being a part of long-duration space missions, particularly the time spent away from family.

During his extended stay on the ISS, Rubio missed important family milestones, such as his daughter’s first year at the U.S. Naval Academy and his son’s freshman year at West Point. Nevertheless, Rubio and his crewmates remained focused on their mission. They understood that sacrifices are sometimes necessary to ensure the mission’s success.

The extension of their stay was a result of a micrometeoroid hitting their Soyuz spacecraft in December, which caused damage requiring the launch of a replacement spacecraft. The decision to extend the mission for an additional six months was difficult for Rubio and his family, but they had already come to terms with the situation.

Rubio, along with his crewmates Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, is scheduled to return to Earth on Wednesday. This 371-day mission will be the longest single flight for an American astronaut and the third longest in space history. After initial medical checks and communication with their families, Rubio will head back to Houston while Prokopyev and Petelin will make their way to Star City near Moscow.

Overall, Rubio’s extended stay on the ISS has been a challenging but fulfilling experience, highlighting the dedication and sacrifices required for astronauts to carry out their missions successfully in space.

Ufafanuzi:
– Soyuz ferry ship: A spacecraft used by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
– Micrometeoroid: Tiny particle of space debris, often no larger than a grain of sand, that can cause damage to spacecraft.

Vyanzo: NASA

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Uzuri wa Kustaajabisha na Uwezo wa Kisayansi wa Shackleton Crater Mwezini

Septemba 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

ISRO Inaendelea Majaribio ya Kuanzisha Mawasiliano na Lander na Rover ya Chandrayaan-3

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Mwanaanga Frank Rubio Anajuta Muda Alioongezwa wa Misheni

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Uzuri wa Kustaajabisha na Uwezo wa Kisayansi wa Shackleton Crater Mwezini

Septemba 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

ISRO Inaendelea Majaribio ya Kuanzisha Mawasiliano na Lander na Rover ya Chandrayaan-3

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mwanaanga Frank Rubio Anajuta Muda Alioongezwa wa Misheni

Septemba 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Watafiti Huunda Spishi Sinisi Bila Baiolojia na Kuzingatia Kanuni za Mageuzi

Septemba 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni