Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

NASA Inagundua Asteroid ya Karibu na Dunia na Kukamilisha Sampuli ya Misheni ya Kurejesha Mafanikio

ByRobert Andrew

Septemba 26, 2023
NASA Inagundua Asteroid ya Karibu na Dunia na Kukamilisha Sampuli ya Misheni ya Kurejesha Mafanikio

NASA has recently made two significant discoveries and achievements in the field of space exploration. Firstly, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft has successfully completed a 6-year mission to study the Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) Bennu. After collecting rock and dust samples from the asteroid, the spacecraft safely landed back on Earth. The collected samples will now undergo further examination at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In a separate development, NASA has identified a Near-Earth Asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 SO5. This asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today, but it is not expected to impact the planet’s surface. Although traveling at a rapid speed of 60364 kilometers per hour, this asteroid is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its small size.

Asteroid 2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid. With a width of nearly 74 feet, it is almost the size of an aircraft. Interestingly, this asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will be its first-ever close approach. While it will not approach Earth at such a close distance in the future, it will come as near as 70 million kilometers on February 21, 2024.

These discoveries and achievements underline the continuous efforts and advancements made by NASA in the study of asteroids and the exploration of space. By gathering valuable samples and data, scientists aim to deepen our understanding of the universe and potentially develop strategies to mitigate any future threats posed by asteroids.

Vyanzo:
– NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) Mission
- Kituo cha NASA cha Mafunzo ya Kitu cha Karibu na Dunia (CNEOS)
- Maabara ya Uendeshaji wa Ndege ya NASA

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Mafanikio katika Utafiti wa Aina Zisizozimika: RNA ya Zamani ya Karne Iliyofuatana kutoka kwa Sampuli ya Tiger ya Tasmanian

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Mkutano wa Karibu na Dunia

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Bilim

Kituo cha Angaza ardhi katika Chuo Kikuu cha Colorado Boulder Inalenga Kuboresha Utabiri wa Hali ya Hewa wa Nafasi

Septemba 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Mafanikio katika Utafiti wa Aina Zisizozimika: RNA ya Zamani ya Karne Iliyofuatana kutoka kwa Sampuli ya Tiger ya Tasmanian

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Mkutano wa Karibu na Dunia

Septemba 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kituo cha Angaza ardhi katika Chuo Kikuu cha Colorado Boulder Inalenga Kuboresha Utabiri wa Hali ya Hewa wa Nafasi

Septemba 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wanasayansi ya Neuros Wagongana Juu ya Nadharia ya Habari Iliyounganishwa

Septemba 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni