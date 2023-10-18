Maisha ya Jiji

ByGabriel Botha

Oktoba 18, 2023
Kufanya kazi na Roboti kunaweza Kusababisha Upataji wa Kijamii, Matokeo ya Utafiti

A recent study conducted by scientists at the Technical University of Berlin has found that working with robots can lead to social loafing, where individuals relax and let their colleagues do the work instead. The researchers investigated whether humans exhibit social loafing when working alongside robots.

The scientists conducted a simulated industrial defect-inspection task, where participants were provided with images of circuit boards and had to inspect them for errors. Half of the participants were told that the circuit boards had already been inspected by a robot, while the other half were not given this information.

At first glance, it appeared that the presence of the robot made no difference in participants’ behavior and performance. However, upon closer examination, the researchers found that those who knew about the robot’s previous inspection were catching fewer defects in later stages of the task. This suggests a phenomenon known as “looking but not seeing,” where individuals become less mentally engaged with a task when they rely on technology.

The study’s authors also warned that this loss of motivation and decreased attention to detail could have safety implications, particularly in industries where double-checking is common. They acknowledged that their study had some limitations, including the laboratory setting and the fact that participants did not directly work with the robot.

Further research is needed to explore the extent of this issue in real work environments and its impact on work outcomes. Understanding the potential negative effects of working with robots will be crucial as technology continues to advance in human-robot collaboration.

By Gabriel Botha

