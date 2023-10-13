Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Pata Kupatwa kwa Jua kwa Annular huko Regina

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktoba 13, 2023
Pata Kupatwa kwa Jua kwa Annular huko Regina

On Saturday morning, North America will witness an annular solar eclipse, and residents of Regina have the perfect opportunity to witness this celestial event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon comes between the sun and Earth while being at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in the sun not being completely covered.

From Regina, the sun will have a magnitude of 61 percent and a coverage of 51 percent at maximum, according to the Saskatchewan Science Centre. The eclipse is set to occur from 9:20 a.m. to 11:53 a.m. To safely observe the partial eclipse, Regina residents can visit the Saskatchewan Science Centre between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre will be present at the Science Centre, providing various types of telescopes and solar glasses for viewers to safely look at the sun. It is essential to use specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, as looking directly at the sun during an annular solar eclipse can be harmful to the eyes. Alternative methods for viewing the eclipse include using a pinhole projector or an indirect viewing method.

This celestial event is truly a sight to behold, and residents of Regina are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity. Witness the beauty and wonder of the annular solar eclipse while ensuring your safety with proper eye protection or alternative viewing methods. It’s a chance to experience the magic of our universe firsthand.

Vyanzo:
– Saskatchewan Science Centre
– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Utafutaji wa Ajabu wa Sayari ya Tisa: Ukweli au Hadithi?

Oktoba 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Kundi la Nyota Changa Karibu na Shimo Jeusi Changamoto Nadharia za Uundaji wa Nyota

Oktoba 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Gundua Anga la Usiku kwenye Tamasha la Dark Skies Fringe huko North York Moors National Park

Oktoba 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Utafutaji wa Ajabu wa Sayari ya Tisa: Ukweli au Hadithi?

Oktoba 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Kundi la Nyota Changa Karibu na Shimo Jeusi Changamoto Nadharia za Uundaji wa Nyota

Oktoba 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Gundua Anga la Usiku kwenye Tamasha la Dark Skies Fringe huko North York Moors National Park

Oktoba 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Manyunyu ya Kimondo cha Orionid: Tamasha la Mbinguni

Oktoba 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni