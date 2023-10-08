Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Shirika la Utafiti wa Anga la India Hufanya Maneuver ya Marekebisho ya Njia kwa Aditya-L1 Observatory ya Sola

ByMampho Brescia

Oktoba 8, 2023
Shirika la Utafiti wa Anga la India Hufanya Maneuver ya Marekebisho ya Njia kwa Aditya-L1 Observatory ya Sola

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

Vyanzo:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Bilim

Dhoruba za Jua: Tishio kwa Teknolojia na Miundombinu ya Kisasa

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Pete za Miti ya Kale Zinafichua Dhoruba ya Jua Ambayo Inaweza Kuathiri Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Bilim

Helikopta ya NASA ya Ingenuity Mars Yaweka Rekodi Mpya ya Kasi kwenye Ndege ya 62

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ulikosa

Bilim

Dhoruba za Jua: Tishio kwa Teknolojia na Miundombinu ya Kisasa

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Pete za Miti ya Kale Zinafichua Dhoruba ya Jua Ambayo Inaweza Kuathiri Ustaarabu Leo

Oktoba 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Helikopta ya NASA ya Ingenuity Mars Yaweka Rekodi Mpya ya Kasi kwenye Ndege ya 62

Oktoba 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wanasayansi Wanapata Maji Mengi na Carbon katika Sampuli ya Asteroid, Nadharia Kusaidia ya Asili ya Maisha

Oktoba 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni