Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Bilim

Mtazamo wa Kina wa Vitu katika Ulimwengu

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoba 18, 2023
Mtazamo wa Kina wa Vitu katika Ulimwengu

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have developed the most extensive view of the history of the universe. Lead author Honorary Associate Professor Charley Lineweaver explains that their goal was to understand the origins of all objects in the universe. They concluded that as the universe expanded and cooled after the big bang, objects like protons, atoms, planets, stars, and galaxies condensed out of a hot background.

To illustrate this process, the researchers created two plots. The first plot shows the temperature and density of the universe as it expanded and cooled. The second plot displays the mass and size of all objects in the universe. This comprehensive chart provides a visualization of the objects in the universe.

The study raises important questions about the boundaries of the plots and what lies beyond them. Some regions in the plot are “forbidden” because objects cannot be denser than black holes or be so small that quantum mechanics blurs their nature as singular objects. The researchers speculate that the universe may have started as an instanton—an object with a specific size and mass—rather than a singularity, which is a hypothetical point of infinite density and temperature.

On the larger end of the plot, it suggests that if there is a complete vacuum beyond the observable universe, our universe would resemble a large, low-density black hole. However, the researchers have good reason to believe that this is not the case.

This groundbreaking study provides a new understanding of the objects in the universe and offers new insights into the origins of the universe itself. The research was published in the American Journal of Physics.

Vyanzo:

– Charles H. Lineweaver et al, All objects and some questions, American Journal of Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1119/5.0150209

- Chuo Kikuu cha Kitaifa cha Australia

By Robert Andrew

Kurasa Post

Bilim

The First Miocene Fossils in East Africa Shed Light on Evolutionary History

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Bilim

Mkondo wa Jeti wa Jupiter Umefichuliwa na Darubini ya Anga ya Webb

Oktoba 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Bilim

Je, Ukuaji wa Miji Unaongoza Mageuzi ya Mimea? Kuchunguza Madhara ya Visiwa vya Joto Mjini kwenye Tofauti ya Rangi ya Majani

Oktoba 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Bilim

The First Miocene Fossils in East Africa Shed Light on Evolutionary History

Oktoba 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mkondo wa Jeti wa Jupiter Umefichuliwa na Darubini ya Anga ya Webb

Oktoba 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Je, Ukuaji wa Miji Unaongoza Mageuzi ya Mimea? Kuchunguza Madhara ya Visiwa vya Joto Mjini kwenye Tofauti ya Rangi ya Majani

Oktoba 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Mfano wa NASA wa Moon Rover Inakamilisha Kozi ya Vizuizi vya Mwezi

Oktoba 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni