Spotting Volcanic Activity on Venus Is Crucial for Upcoming Missions, New Research Shows

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 26, 2023
Recent research conducted by Ian Flynn and his team at the University of Pittsburgh sheds light on how lava flows might appear on Venus. The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, aims to inform the upcoming missions to Venus by NASA and the European Space Agency. These missions are set to examine the planet for signs of new lava flows, which could indicate recent volcanic eruptions.

Understanding volcanism on Venus is crucial for planetary scientists due to its potential impact on the planet’s surface and atmosphere. With the three upcoming missions dedicated to identifying recent eruptions, scientists hope to gain valuable insight into Earth’s twin planet.

However, studying volcanism on Venus is no easy task. The extreme conditions on the planet pose challenges in detecting and studying lava flows. Venus’ high temperature of around 850 degrees Fahrenheit and its harsh atmospheric conditions make it difficult for orbiting probes to identify active volcanic activity.

To overcome these challenges, Flynn’s team developed a model that could replicate the environmental conditions on Venus. By modifying a model used on Earth, the researchers adjusted gravity, temperature, and atmospheric conditions to match those on Venus. Their findings revealed that lava flows on Venus would travel approximately 75% farther than on Earth, meaning that active lava flows could be detected and studied.

Flynn’s work is particularly significant for the upcoming EnVision mission, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency. Scheduled for launch in the early 2030s, EnVision aims to explore Venus in-depth. By collaborating with the mission’s science team, Flynn contributes to calibrating the mission’s instruments to detect signs of volcanism on Venus accurately.

By understanding how lava flows behave on Venus, scientists can enhance the capabilities of future missions and ensure that evidence of volcanic activity is not overlooked. The research conducted by Flynn and his team will play a vital role in paving the way for a better understanding of Venus’ volcanic activity.

