Kom i rörelse med WarioWare™: Flytta det! på Nintendo Switch

Calling all gamers! Nintendo Switch has just released the highly anticipated WarioWare™: Move It! game, and it’s time to grab your Joy-Con™ controllers and get ready to shake, punch, dance, wiggle, and curtsey your way through over 200 lightning-fast microgames. If you’re a fan of hilarious and fast-paced minigames, this is the game you’ve been waiting for!

In WarioWare™: Move It!, you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of ridiculous moves as you chop bamboo, break out of jail, lasso chickens, and more. But don’t worry if you’re not familiar with Wario and microgame antics, these minigames only last a few seconds, so you’ll quickly get the hang of it.

One of the unique features of the game is the ability to strike different “forms” or poses. Whether you’re pecking like a chicken in the Ba-KAW form or striking a fabulous Fashionista pose, each microgame will require you to move your body into different positions. It’s all about finding and refining your form quickly to succeed in each challenge.

Story Mode will allow you to help Wario escape the Woods Watchers by completing a series of lightning-fast microgames. And if you’re looking for some multiplayer fun, Party Mode allows 2-4 players to join in on the action. Compete against your friends in laugh-worthy contests and try to reach the goal without getting caught by Medusa, or dive into Wario’s own dicey board game.

For Nintendo Switch Online members, there’s even more good news. You can purchase a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers and use one to get WarioWare™: Move It! This offer allows you to save some cash, especially if you choose two higher-priced games to redeem with your vouchers.

So, hold your controller firmly, clear some room around you, and get ready to have a blast with WarioWare™: Move It! on Nintendo Switch. It’s time to embrace the quirky and fast-paced world of microgames!

