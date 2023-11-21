Breaking News: X Messaging Platform arkiverar rättegång mot Media Watchdog Group

In a stunning turn of events, X, the renowned messaging platform, has filed a lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters. The lawsuit alleges that Media Matters defamed X after publishing a report claiming that ads for major brands were displayed alongside posts promoting Nazism.

This report, released on Thursday, sparked outrage and prompted IBM, Comcast, and other advertisers to withdraw their ads from the platform. The backlash against X has been growing since its acquisition by Musk for a whopping $44 billion in October 2022, as advertisers express concerns over controversial posts and employee layoffs aimed at moderating content.

On Saturday, Musk took to social media to announce X’s plans to launch a “thermonuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters and others who colluded in what he described as a “fraudulent attack” on the company.

Despite the controversy, X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino reassured employees in a note on Sunday that the company has been actively combatting antisemitism and discrimination. Yaccarino acknowledged that some advertisers had temporarily paused their investments following the report, but emphasized that X had made its commitment to safety protections clear.

President of Media Matters, Angelo Carusone, defended his organization’s report in a recent interview with Reuters. Carusone stated that the nonprofit’s findings directly contradicted X’s claims that it had implemented safety measures to prevent ads from appearing next to harmful content. Carusone highlighted the presence of ads alongside white nationalist content, suggesting that X’s system was not functioning as it should.

This legal dispute between X and Media Matters has brought attention to the challenges faced by messaging platforms in maintaining brand safety and combating hate speech. As the case unfolds, the implications for both companies and advertisers remain uncertain.