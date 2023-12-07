Ny resolution antogs för att hjälpa hemlösa på Atlanta flygplats

Summary: The Atlanta City Council has unanimously passed a resolution aimed at providing much-needed help to the homeless population taking shelter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Up to 200 people sleep inside the atrium and domestic terminal each night, and the resolution urges airport officials to develop a plan and provide assistance and support services. Additionally, the council has allocated $500,000 for the airport to enter into an emergency procurement with a service provider to implement a support services program. The resolution also calls for the consideration of expanding public areas to accommodate not only ticketed passengers but also the general public.

In response to growing concerns raised by advocates and community members, the Atlanta City Council has taken a significant step towards addressing the needs of the homeless population seeking shelter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. With an estimated 200 people sleeping inside the airport’s atrium and domestic terminal each night, the situation prompted the council to pass a resolution demanding action.

The resolution, which received unanimous support, emphasizes the importance of developing a comprehensive plan to provide assistance and support services to those in need. By urging airport officials to collaborate with relevant parties and source a service provider, the council hopes to implement a support services program that directly addresses the challenges faced by the homeless population.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the council has allocated $500,000 towards the initiative. This funding will facilitate an emergency procurement process with a service provider, allowing for swift action and implementation of the support services program. With the designated funds, the airport can offer immediate relief and necessary resources to those in need.

Additionally, the resolution highlights the need to expand public areas within the airport. The aim is to create spaces that are accessible not only to ticketed passengers but also to the general public. By doing so, the airport can foster a more inclusive environment, providing opportunities for engagement and support to a wider range of individuals.

The Atlanta City Council has set a deadline of 30 days for the airport’s general manager to submit a written response detailing the proposed plan and course of action. Through this resolution, the council hopes to alleviate the hardships faced by the homeless population while preserving the airport’s commitment to safety, security, and efficiency.