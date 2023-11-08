Revolutionär Half11 Prototype: A Modern Twist on Endurance Racing

Oil Stain Lab has made waves with their groundbreaking Half11 Prototype, a street-legal racer that pays homage to the golden age of endurance racing. Priced at a surprising $600,000, this unique vehicle combines the best of modern engineering with a design reminiscent of iconic 1960s speed machines.

Unlike its Le Mans competitors, the Half11 has never raced in the prestigious event, nor was it ever eligible to do so. However, its head-turning open-top design and impeccable hardware draw inspiration from a variety of classic cars. Instead of replicating a specific model, the Half11 captures the essence of legendary vehicles while embodying its own distinct identity.

Crafted by the skilled hands of Oil Stain Lab’s co-founders and brothers, Iliya and Nikita Bridan, the Half11 boasts a hand-fabricated aluminum body that rests on a custom tubular steel frame designed by Joe Scarbo. Enthusiasts can spot traces of the beloved Porsche 911 in its nose, headlights, and fenders, which may have influenced its name. One thing is certain – this racer exudes an undeniable allure.

Under the hood, the Half11 Prototype is propelled by a powerful mid-mounted Chevy LS V-8 engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission sourced from a 996-generation 911 GT2. With 650 horsepower and 650 ft lbs of torque, the Half11 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 200 mph. These impressive performance figures are amplified by the car’s lightweight construction, weighing just 1,850 pounds.

To enhance its racing capabilities, the Half11 comes equipped with a set of racing slicks, providing a thrilling driving experience reminiscent of the iconic Ferrari 330 P4 and Ford GT40. While the claimed performance statistics should be taken with a grain of salt, the potential of this machine is unquestionable.

The Arsenale, where the Half11 is listed for sale, isn’t just offering one example. Oil Stain Lab intends to produce only 25 units, paying tribute to the FIA’s old homologation rules. This limited production run ensures exclusivity for lucky enthusiasts who crave a taste of the past with a futuristic twist.

FAQ:

Q: What is the price of the Half11 Prototype?

A: The Half11 Prototype is priced at $600,000.

Q: How many units of the Half11 Prototype will be produced?

A: Oil Stain Lab plans to build only 25 examples of the Half11 Prototype.

Q: What is the source of the engine and transmission in the Half11 Prototype?

A: The Half11 Prototype features a mid-mounted Chevy LS V-8 engine connected to a six-speed manual transmission from a 996-generation 911 GT2.

Q: How much power does the Half11 Prototype produce?

A: The Half11 Prototype generates 650 horsepower and 650 ft lbs of torque.

A: The Half11 Prototype can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 200 mph.

A: The Half11 Prototype can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 200 mph.