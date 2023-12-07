Alarmerande ökning av hemlöshet drabbar York: Fler unga och äldre drabbade

Summary: The number of homeless individuals in York has seen a significant increase, particularly among the youth and those above the age of 65, reports LifePath Christian Ministries. The shelter CEO, Patrick Ball, expressed concern about the rising numbers, revealing that they have been accommodating around 160 people a night, with approximately 25 of them being children and almost all of them under the age of 8. Jordan Desenberg, a 59-year-old individual experiencing homelessness in York County, spoke about the growing population in need of assistance.

According to accounts from various individuals, the reasons behind homelessness are diverse. For Desenberg, losing his wife three years ago to COVID-19 was the trigger that set off a series of unfortunate events leading to his current situation. “I lost my house. I lost my car. Half my income was taken away from me, and I found myself here,” he explained. In an effort to regain stability, Desenberg now relies on gig jobs to make ends meet. Despite the challenges, he remains hopeful and determined to improve his circumstances.

It is clear that homelessness is an issue that affects individuals from all walks of life, regardless of age or background. The growing number of new faces seeking support and sustenance in homeless shelters is further evidence of the problem’s scope in York. The community must come together to address this issue and provide comprehensive assistance to those in need.