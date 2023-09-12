Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Nyheter

Anpassa din iPhone-vibrationer för individuella kontakter

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Anpassa din iPhone-vibrationer för individuella kontakter

If you prefer to keep your iPhone on silent or vibrate mode but still want to be able to differentiate incoming texts or calls from different contacts, you can customize their vibration pattern. By modifying the vibration pattern, you can screen incoming alerts without having to rely on ringtone sounds.

To customize the vibration pattern for a specific contact, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Contacts app on your iPhone or tap the phone icon on the bottom edge of your main screen and go to the Contacts tab.
  2. Tap on the name of the contact you want to modify and select Edit.
  3. Choose either Ringtone or Text Tone.
  4. Tryck på Vibration.
  5. On this screen, you can choose from a list of standard vibrations, or you can create a custom one.

If you choose to create a custom vibration pattern, follow these additional steps:

  1. Use your finger to tap on the iPhone screen in your desired succession to create a pattern.
  2. Tap Stop when you’re finished with the pattern.
  3. Tap Play to test your design.
  4. If you want to redo your work, select Record.
  5. Once you’re satisfied with your custom vibration, tap Save.
  6. Name your newly created vibration pattern and tap Save again. This will add the custom vibration to your list of options.
  7. To delete a saved custom vibration, swipe left on the entry and tap Delete.

Just like newly downloaded ringtones, any custom vibration pattern that you create and save can be used wherever the vibration feature is applicable.

Customizing vibration patterns for individual contacts can be a useful way to screen incoming alerts without being disturbed by loud ringtones. It allows you to recognize who is trying to reach you based on the vibration pattern you have assigned to them.

Källor:

  • Article title: “How to Set Custom iPhone Vibrations for Contacts”
  • Källa: Lifewire

By Mampho Brescia

relaterade Post

Nyheter

Baldur's Gate 3 lämnar tidig åtkomst på Mac med fullt stöd

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nyheter

Ett nytt hot dyker upp i League of Legends med ankomsten av Briar, den återhållna hungern

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nyheter

Nytt WiFi-baserat hack tillåter tangenttryckningsavlyssning

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du missade

Vetenskap

Stenålderskonstnärer avbildade detaljerade spår av människor och djur i namibisk rockkonst

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Baldur's Gate 3 lämnar tidig åtkomst på Mac med fullt stöd

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Framtiden för undervattensutforskning: omartade djup och AI-drivna undervattensvatten

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer