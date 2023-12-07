Nya bostadsmyndighetens väntelistor öppnade på olika platser

A number of housing authorities across different states have recently announced the opening of their waiting lists for affordable housing programs. These programs aim to provide assistance to individuals and families in need of housing support.

In Bossier Parish, Louisiana, the Bossier Parish Housing Authority has launched their Section 8 Waiting List. This list will be open from December 5 to December 7, 2023, with only 1,000 applications being accepted. A lottery system will then determine the 1,000 lucky applicants and their respective positions on the list.

Meanwhile, the Housing Authority of Dekalb County in Georgia has opened two Project Based Voucher Waiting Lists. The first list is specifically for elderly persons at Columbia Senior Residences at Forrest Hills, while the second is for families at Phoenix Station. Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible, as the waiting lists will remain open until further notice.

Further west, the Housing Authority of the County of Ventura in California is accepting applications for their Project Based Voucher Waiting Lists. The two properties included in these lists are Oak Creek Senior Villas in Thousand Oaks and Rancho Sierra Senior Apartments in Camarillo. Interested individuals are advised to contact the Ventura County Housing Authority for the necessary application details.

Lastly, the Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority in Virginia has opened their waiting list for permanent housing for single homeless persons. The properties included in this list are South Bay Apartments in Portsmouth, Heron’s Landing in Chesapeake, and Cypress Landing in Chesapeake (exclusively for homeless veterans).

For those searching for affordable housing options, it is also worth checking previous waiting list announcements, as many lists are still open. These waiting lists can provide valuable opportunities for individuals and families in need of stable housing.