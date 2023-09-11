Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Forskare utvecklar en robust metod för att kontrollera enskilda qubits med hjälp av laserljus

ByGabriel Botha

September 11, 2023
Researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo have made a significant breakthrough in controlling individual qubits made of barium using laser light. The ability to manipulate a qubit reliably is a crucial step toward the realization of functioning quantum computers.

The team at IQC created a novel technology using a thin glass waveguide to divide and focus laser beams, resulting in precise and extensive regulation of each focused laser beam on its target qubit. This level of control has not been achieved in previous research.

Dr. K. Rajibul Islam, a professor at IQC and Waterloo’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, explained that their design limits the amount of crosstalk to a very small relative intensity of 0.01 percent. Unlike previous methods, their fiber-based modulators do not affect neighboring ions, allowing for independent control over each individual ion.

The researchers focused on barium ions, which have suitable energy states that can be used as the zero and one levels of a qubit. These ions can be manipulated using visible green light instead of the higher energy ultraviolet light required by other atom types. This enables the use of commercially available optical technologies that were previously unavailable for UV wavelengths.

To achieve their control system, the researchers developed a waveguide circuit that separates a single laser beam into 16 distinct light channels, each of which is sent to its own optical fiber-based modulator. These modulators provide independent control over the strength, frequency, and phase of each laser beam. Through the use of optical lenses, the laser beams are focused down to a narrow spacing. The researchers monitored the focus and control of each laser beam using accurate camera sensors.

The development of this robust method for controlling individual qubits brings us one step closer to building barium ion quantum processors. The use of identical, nature-made qubits eliminates the need for fabrication. The researchers’ task now is to find ways to effectively control these ions.

