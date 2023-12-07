Ny information släppt i Saginaw Township Robbery

Summary: Saginaw Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent robbery at a local Kroger store. The incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 4, at the Kroger located on State Street. The suspect, described as a slender man, approached the customer service desk and demanded money while indicating he had a handgun. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima with damage to the front passenger side. The police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Saginaw Township authorities have released new details regarding the recent robbery at a Kroger store on State Street. The suspect, who remains unidentified, entered the store shortly after 11:30 a.m. on December 4th, and approached the customer service desk. Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect threatened the staff with a concealed weapon, demanding access to the cash register.

The suspect is described as a slim-built individual wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes. He had covered the license plate of his white Nissan Altima with a cloth or rag. Notably, the vehicle was discovered to have noticeable damage to its front passenger side, as well as a missing rim or a spare tire attached to that same area.

Law enforcement officials are making a public plea for assistance in identifying the suspect, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Residents are encouraged to contact the Saginaw Township Police Department via phone at 989-791-7226 or reach out to them through their official Facebook page.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, with authorities diligently gathering evidence and pursuing leads. The police department hopes that the release of these new details will prompt the community to provide vital information that could help in solving the case.