POCO avslöjar sin senaste smartphone med imponerande funktioner

POCO has recently expanded its smartphone lineup with the introduction of the highly anticipated C65 model. The new device showcases a range of impressive features that are sure to captivate tech enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the POCO C65 is its sleek and modern design. With a distinctive boxy design, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual rear camera rings. The device also boasts a sizable 6.74-inch waterdrop notch display, providing users with a high-definition resolution and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability and peace of mind for users.

Under the hood, the POCO C65 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, offering a responsive and seamless user experience. With versatile storage options, the smartphone can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and storage capacities of up to 256GB, expandable further through a dedicated SD card slot. The device is also equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging capabilities.

In terms of camera capabilities, the POCO C65 does not disappoint. It features a 50MP primary rear camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens, allowing users to capture stunning and detailed photographs. The front-facing camera boasts an 8MP sensor, enabling users to take clear and impressive selfies.

Operating on the Android 13-based MIUI 14 operating system, the POCO C65 offers a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. Additionally, the device offers various connectivity options, including USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth support.

The POCO C65 is priced affordably, making it an attractive option for consumers. It comes in two stylish colors – Pastel Blue and Matte Black. The smartphone is set to be released on December 18th, exclusively on Flipkart. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 1000 when using ICICI credit and debit cards for both regular and EMI transactions.

Overall, the POCO C65 proves to be an impressive addition to the brand’s lineup, offering a range of features that are sure to satisfy smartphone users looking for high-performance and affordability.