Upptäck de hetaste Black Friday-erbjudandena på Plugin Boutique!

Get ready for the most exciting Black Friday deals on music production software! Plugin Boutique has become the ultimate destination for all the major software brands in the industry. Offering huge discounts on a wide range of products, this year’s Black Friday deals are better than ever before.

If you’re a fan of vintage analogue synth emulations, look no further! Plugin Boutique is currently offering a 50% discount on classic Arturia titles and up to a whopping 59% off legendary Korg soft synths. Experience the vintage sound you love at a fraction of the price.

But the deals don’t stop there. Plugin Boutique has also got you covered when it comes to vintage outboard gear. Explore their collection and find up to 90% off Universal Audio plugins, which faithfully recreate the sounds of the most iconic studio equipment ever made. Add that professional touch to your tracks without breaking the bank.

For those seeking the latest software advancements, Plugin Boutique is offering an incredible 75% off iZotope and Heavyocity products. Elevate your sound design and audio mixing abilities with industry-leading tools and effects. Plus, don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab Native Instruments and Antares software at half the regular price.

Why waste time searching for deals elsewhere? Plugin Boutique has curated an impressive selection of the best Black Friday plugin deals just for you. From vintage classics to cutting-edge software, there’s something for every music producer.

Check out our top picks below and head over to our dedicated Black Friday software sales page for even more amazing deals. Don’t miss out – upgrade your studio setup today!

