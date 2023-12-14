Montgomery County vidtar åtgärder mot stigande fall av bedrägeri

Summary: Deed fraud cases in Montgomery County have increased from one to two complaints per month in 2021 to two to three complaints per week. The county recorder is seeking to raise awareness of fraudulent property sales through the use of false signatures and negligent or complicit notarizations. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating several cases. This article explores the issue of deed fraud, its impact on property owners, and the actions being taken to combat it.

Deed fraud, a scheme involving the filing of fraudulent property deeds, has become a growing concern in Montgomery County. Perpetrators often use quit claim deeds, a quick method of property transfer, with falsified signatures and notarizations. Once the deed is recorded, the fraudster attempts to sell the property to unsuspecting buyers.

While this is not a new scheme, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has been actively investigating cases of fraudulent property deeds. In fact, there have been previous indictments related to such activities. The county recorder’s office has identified several individuals who appear as notaries on documents without proper registration or with suspicious activity.

Deed fraud can affect anyone, but properties owned by out-of-town residents or those up for rent or sale are particularly vulnerable. Fraudsters often target online property sales platforms like Trulia to identify potential victims. The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, responsible for the county’s deed transfer department, has also experienced an increase in fraudulent deed transfers that do not meet legal requirements.

To combat this issue, various measures have been put in place. The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office operates a free notification system called the Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS) to keep property owners informed about any document filings related to their properties. Through this system, property owners can choose to receive email alerts, letters, or both whenever a deed, mortgage, or lien is filed on their enrolled parcels.

Property owners are encouraged to enroll in FANS either through the county recorder’s website or at their office. The county is committed to raising awareness of deed fraud and taking proactive steps to protect property owners from falling victim to such fraudulent activities.