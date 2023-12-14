Marvel fans eagerly anticipate the release of Marvel’s Blade, a new game developed by Arkane Lyon. Following its announcement at The Game Awards 2023, the game has now unveiled concept art that gives fans a glimpse of the unique art style Arkane is employing.

The legendary Daywalker, Eric Brooks, takes center stage in Marvel’s Blade, torn between the world of the living and the power of the undead. The single-player, third-person game is set in the heart of Paris and promises a mature gaming experience. Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the project is being handled by Arkane Lyon, the studio renowned for games like Dishonored and Deathloop.

The concept art, created by Arkane’s Sergey Kolesov and Jean-Luc Monnet and revealed by Arkane art co-creative director Sebastien Mitton, showcases three captivating images. In one, Blade lurks on a rooftop overlooking the streets of Paris, covertly observing a scuffle outside a nightclub. Another depicts a fierce battle on the Paris Metro, filled with vampires. These visuals highlight Arkane Lyon’s signature striking art direction, which they have become known for in games like Dishonored and Deathloop.

Instead of pursuing photorealism, Marvel’s Blade seems to be opting for a more artistic and painterly approach, possibly even incorporating cartoony elements. This departure from traditional graphics is a bold choice that promises a visually distinctive gaming experience.

Although gameplay is yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting further details. Bethesda, the owner of Arkane, has not announced the game’s launch platforms, leaving room for speculation. Will Marvel’s Blade be an exclusive for PC and Xbox Series X and S consoles like Starfield and Redfall, or will it be available on other platforms as well?

Excitement continues to build as Marvel’s Blade develops, and fans can look forward to experiencing an immersive and visually captivating game set in the dark and mysterious atmosphere of Paris.