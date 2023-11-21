Nya Apple M3 MacBook Pro: Förbättrad prestanda till ett rabatterat pris

If you’ve been eyeing the new Apple 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, now is your chance to save. Amazon is currently offering a price drop on the entry-level model, featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Originally priced at $1,599, you can now get it for $1,449 shipped. That’s a $150 discount on a recently released laptop.

But the savings don’t stop there. The elevated 1TB model is also on sale for $1,649, down from $1,799. So whether you’re looking for more storage or a budget-friendly option, there’s a deal for you.

What sets the new M3 MacBook Pro apart from its predecessors? Apple has introduced the latest M3 chip, their first 3nm chip to date. With an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, this mobile chip offers Apple’s best performance yet. It’s perfect for everyday multitasking and can handle pro projects such as editing high-resolution photos and 4K videos with ease.

Additionally, the M3 MacBook Pro features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and support for the P3 wide color gamut. The new Space Black colorway adds a touch of sophistication, while Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot ensure connectivity options for all your multimedia needs.

With its power-efficient design, the MacBook Pro can deliver exceptional performance throughout the day, whether you’re on battery power or plugged in. You can rely on its reliable performance for all your professional and personal tasks.

Vanliga frågor

1. What is the main feature of the new M3 MacBook Pro?

The main feature of the new M3 MacBook Pro is its enhanced performance with the latest M3 chip, offering an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

2. How much can I save on the entry-level M3 MacBook Pro?

You can save $150 on the entry-level M3 MacBook Pro, with the price dropped from $1,599 to $1,449.

3. Is there a sale on the 1TB model of the M3 MacBook Pro?

Yes, the 1TB model of the M3 MacBook Pro is also on sale for $1,649, down from its original price of $1,799.

4. What are the standout features of the M3 MacBook Pro?

The M3 MacBook Pro features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates, Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot. It also comes in a sleek Space Black colorway.