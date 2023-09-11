Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Nyheter

Panasonic lanserar ny kamera i G-serien med Phase Hybrid AF

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Panasonic lanserar ny kamera i G-serien med Phase Hybrid AF

Panasonic is set to unveil a new camera tomorrow, Tuesday September 12, with a live-streamed event at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST. The tagline for the new camera, “new phase,” suggests that it will feature Panasonic’s hybrid phase detect autofocus (AF) system, previously introduced in their full-frame S-series cameras. This announcement is highly anticipated as it will be the first G-series camera from Panasonic to incorporate this advanced AF technology.

The allusion to a new phase is likely a reference to the hybrid phase detect AF system, which has received positive reviews for its improved focusing capabilities. This technology was first introduced in the Panasonic S5 II and S5 IIX cameras, and now it seems that it will make its debut in the G-series camera lineup.

The video teaser for the upcoming camera prominently displays a giant spinning “G” logo, indicating that this will indeed be a Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera. The MFT mount illustration further confirms this speculation.

It is worth noting that Panasonic has not released a new MFT body since the Panasonic Lumix GH6, which was launched back in February 2022. The GH6 lacked phase detect AF, so the inclusion of this feature in the upcoming camera is an exciting development.

Industry rumors have been circulating about a new G-series camera with phase hybrid AF, and it seems that Panasonic will be delivering on these expectations. As we await the official announcement, speculation is high about the potential features and enhancements that this camera will bring to the market. Stay tuned for more details as we live blog the event and provide our insights and commentary on the new G-series camera from Panasonic.

Källor:
- Youtube
- Instagram
- Facebook
– Recent rumors from industry insiders.

By Mampho Brescia

relaterade Post

Nyheter

Baldur's Gate 3 lämnar tidig åtkomst på Mac med fullt stöd

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nyheter

Ett nytt hot dyker upp i League of Legends med ankomsten av Briar, den återhållna hungern

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nyheter

Nytt WiFi-baserat hack tillåter tangenttryckningsavlyssning

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du missade

Teknologi

Nytt forskningsprogram för att förbättra stödet för digital innovation och entreprenörskap i Stilla havet

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Google förbereder platsbaserade inställningar för Find My Device Network

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Stenålderskonstnärer avbildade detaljerade spår av människor och djur i namibisk rockkonst

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer