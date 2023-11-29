Irland lanserar framgångsrikt sin första satellit i rymden

In a significant milestone for the country, Ireland has successfully launched its first satellite, EIRSAT-1, into orbit. This “cubesat” satellite, smaller than a typical shoebox, was launched aboard the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket from a location in California. Ireland has now joined the ranks of spacefaring nations, marking a new era for the country’s space technology capabilities.

Designed, built, and tested at UCD (University College Dublin) with support from the European Space Agency’s “Fly Your Satellite!” student program, EIRSAT-1 is a testament to Ireland’s growing presence in the global space industry. Dr. David McKeown, from UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, expressed both optimism and nervousness as the launch approached. The team’s six-year-long dedication has culminated in this momentous event.

Assuming a successful launch and deployment, the team will eagerly await the first signals transmitted by EIRSAT-1 after its antennas are deployed. Two hours following deployment, the satellite will pass over UCD’s ground station, providing an opportunity for the team to receive these signals—a moment eagerly anticipated and referred to as “acquisition of signal” or AoS.

EIRSAT-1’s purpose in low-Earth orbit is to gather crucial information on gamma-ray bursts, luminous explosions occurring in the universe. Additionally, the satellite will test a new attitude control system engineered by UCD and assess thermal coating samples at its top.

In the unlikely event of launch or deployment issues, the EIRSAT-1 team remains positive. Dr. McKeown emphasizes that even reaching the launch pad has been a massive success, highlighting the invaluable educational experience for over 50 PhD students involved. The project has greatly contributed to the growth of Ireland’s capabilities in satellite design, testing, and verification—leading to the production of flight-qualified hardware.

The EIRSAT-1 project received generous support from various entities, including the ESA Education Office, Science Foundation Ireland, the Irish Research Council, Enterprise Ireland, UCD, Openet, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and the Irish European Space Education Resource Office.

