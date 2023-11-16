The Spectacular Leonid Meteor Shower: A Celestial Phenomenon att bevittna i slutet av november

Late nights this Friday through Monday offer a captivating sight as the annual Leonid meteor shower graces the night sky. While the meteor shower started on November 3 and will last until December 2, the peak viewing period will be from November 17 to 18.

This year, sky enthusiasts will have a rare opportunity to witness the Leonids in all their glory. The meteor shower aligns perfectly with a minimal amount of moonlight that will ensure optimal visibility. With the moon just 23 percent full during the peak period, spectators can expect to see an impressive display of 10 to 15 meteors per hour, according to Deborah Byrd of EarthSky.

The Leonid meteor shower originates from the debris field left behind by the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. This comet, approximately the size of Manhattan and measuring 2.24 miles across, completes an orbit around the sun every 33 years. As it travels, the comet sheds dust and rocks, leaving behind a trail of celestial remnants. When Earth intersects this debris field during its own orbit, the particles enter the atmosphere and burn up, creating mesmerizing streaks across the sky commonly referred to as “shooting stars.”

While this year’s meteor shower is expected to be a typical event, periodically the Leonids transform into a spectacular “meteor storm.” These storms occur when at least 1,000 meteors per hour enter the atmosphere. The most unforgettable Leonid meteor storm occurred in 1966, with NASA noting that the luminous streaks of light appeared to fall like rain through the sky. The most recent meteor storm occurred in 2002, and the next heightened activity is predicted around 2035. However, the next truly prolific Leonid storm may not take place until 2099, according to the American Meteor Society.

One distinctive characteristic of the Leonid meteor shower is the incredible speed at which the meteors travel. Reaching speeds of up to 160,000 miles per hour, Leonids streak twice as fast as meteors in other showers. This phenomenon can be attributed to the backward orbit of the comet Tempel-Tuttle in comparison to other celestial bodies in our solar system. The debris field moves in the opposite direction as Earth, resulting in a head-on collision with our planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, the meteors can exhibit colorful displays due to the presence of specific elements, including iron, magnesium, and calcium.

To best view the Leonid shower, astronomers recommend staying up late on the night of November 17 or waking before sunrise on November 18. The early morning hours of November 17 may also offer favorable conditions for sightings. For optimal visibility, it is advisable to venture away from areas with light pollution, such as national parks, state parks, or national forests. Additionally, allow your eyes to fully adjust to the darkness for 20 to 30 minutes without looking at any bright lights or screens. If you need light, a red flashlight or headlamp is recommended, as it will not interfere with your night vision.

While the Leonids originate near the constellation Leo, viewers will not need to focus solely on this area of the sky. Shooting stars can be spotted from any point in the night sky. Facing east will increase the chances of catching a glimpse, but it is essential to keep your gaze moving to fully experience the beauty of the meteor shower.

Enjoy this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon that reminds us of the vast expanse and wonder of the universe.

