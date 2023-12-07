Cyberpunk 2077-fans ser likheter mellan GTA 6 och deras favoritspel

In a surprising turn of events, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have taken notice of similarities between the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and their beloved game. The GTA 6 trailer, which was leaked a day before its scheduled premiere, features dual protagonists named Lucia and Jason. However, it is Jason’s appearance that has caught the attention of Cyberpunk 2077 players.

Multiple players on social media platforms have pointed out that Jason bears a striking resemblance to the male V character from Cyberpunk 2077. One user humorously suggested that Jason would leave Lucia, change his name to Vincent, and head to Night City, referencing a key location in the Cyberpunk game. Others also compared images of Jason and male V side by side, highlighting the resemblance between the two characters.

Interestingly, these observations have sparked discussions and memes within the gaming community. Some players have even gone as far as creating image collages, showcasing the criminal couple Jason and Lucia alongside male V and one of his potential romantic interests in Cyberpunk 2077. The resemblances are hard to ignore.

Despite the similarities, it’s worth noting that the GTA 6 trailer has been highly anticipated by fans and has already broken records in terms of views. The trailer offers a glimpse into Rockstar’s depiction of Miami, Vice City, and is filled with intricate details and references to real-life events.

While PC players were left disappointed by the lack of inclusion in the release date announcement, the leak and subsequent content strikes and takedowns also dampened the excitement surrounding the trailer. However, with over 100 million viewers eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, it seems that the fandom for this iconic game franchise remains strong.

As both the GTA and Cyberpunk communities continue to speculate and share their observations, it’s clear that this unexpected connection between the two games has sparked a unique conversation within the gaming world.