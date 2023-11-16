WhatsApp recently introduced its Privacy Checkup feature for both Android and iOS devices, aiming to bolster the security measures of the widely used social media app. This new feature, as Meta describes it, acts as a comprehensive guide to help users navigate through crucial privacy settings, enabling them to select the appropriate level of protection. By simply choosing “Start checkup” in their Privacy settings, users can easily strengthen the security of their messages, calls, and personal information.

To make the most of the Privacy Checkup feature on your phone, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the settings menu on your iOS or Android device.

2. At the top of the screen, you’ll notice a banner prompting you to start the privacy checkup. Click on it.

3. From there, you can explore various options to adjust your privacy settings according to your preferences.

Privacy Checkup offers several top settings that you can customize to enhance your privacy:

1. Control who can contact you: With this setting, you can manage who can reach out to you and prevent unwanted calls and messages. Additionally, you have the ability to control who can add you to groups, silence unknown callers, and manage blocked contacts.

2. Decide who can access your personal information: Take charge of your personal information by selecting the audience with whom you want to share details such as your online status and activity. You can also determine who can see your profile photo and have access to your last seen status. Moreover, you have the option to manage read receipts.

3. Manage message visibility: Restrict access to your messages and media by tweaking the default message timer and taking advantage of end-to-end encrypted backups.

4. Add an extra layer of security: Protect your WhatsApp account further by enabling the fingerprint lock feature and taking control of two-step verification.

By utilizing WhatsApp’s Privacy Checkup feature, you can enhance your privacy and have peace of mind while using the popular messaging app. Stay secure and enjoy a safer social media experience.

Vanliga frågor (FAQ)

