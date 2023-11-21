Elon Musk Files Lawsuit Against Media Matters Over Advertiser Exodus

After experiencing a significant exodus of advertisers, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has recently filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, a progressive watchdog group. The lawsuit alleges that Media Matters distorted the likelihood of ads appearing next to extremist content on Musk’s platform, X. According to Musk, Media Matters intentionally created and disseminated misleading images that falsely depicted advertisers’ posts beside neo-Nazi and white nationalist content. These manipulated images were then presented as representative of typical user experiences on X. The goal, claims Musk, was to drive advertisers away from the platform, subsequently crippling X Corp.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, names both Media Matters and Eric Hananoki, their senior investigative reporter, as defendants. Musk seeks a judicial order compelling Media Matters to remove the analysis from their website. Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Media Matters of interfering with X’s advertiser contracts, damaging economic relationships, and disparaging X Corp.

Offering her support for X, CEO Linda Yaccarino defended the social media site, emphasizing the accuracy of Media Matters’ analysis. She stated that no authentic X users saw ads from major brands like IBM, Comcast, or Oracle alongside the content highlighted in Media Matters’ report.

In light of the lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Media Matters to determine whether their study of X’s content could be classified as potential fraudulent activity under Texas law. Paxton labeled the group a “radical left-wing organization” and expressed concern over their alleged attempts to restrict participation in the public square.

The advertiser exodus from X occurred after Musk made controversial and antisemitic remarks, endorsing the claim that Jewish communities promote “hatred against Whites.” Major brands, including Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company), swiftly halted their advertising on the platform in response.

Musk had previously teased legal action against Media Matters, asserting that a “thermonuclear lawsuit” would be forthcoming. He vowed to target not only Media Matters but also any individuals or entities involved in what he described as a “fraudulent attack” on X Corp.

In response to Musk’s threats, Media Matters released a statement promising to defend themselves, characterizing Musk as a bully who seeks to silence accurate reporting. The group emphasized that Musk himself acknowledged the presence of ads alongside the pro-Nazi content identified by Media Matters and expressed confidence that they would emerge victorious if legal action were pursued.

