Ny titel: Oron växer över skabbinfekterade prärievargar i Clovis

Concerns Arise Over Mange-Infected Coyotes in Clovis

In recent days, the residents of Clovis, California, have been plagued by a mysterious creature wreaking havoc on local poultry farms. Some members of the community have speculated that this may be the infamous Chupacabra, a blood-sucking mythical creature. However, experts have shed light on the true nature of the animal in question – it is a small coyote suffering from a severe case of mange.

Mange is a condition caused by parasitic mites that reside on the host animal, gradually causing it to lose fur through bites and other means. Peter Tira, a Public Information Officer for The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, explains that the infected animal appears unsightly and experiences significant stress. This particular coyote seems to have a compromised immune system, making it vulnerable to the severe mange that covers its body.

Authorities urge caution and discourage approaching wild animals, including infected coyotes. The goal is to maintain the natural behaviors of these creatures and prevent conflicts between humans and wildlife. Local animal rescue organizations, such as Pinky Paws Search and Rescue, have taken the initiative to capture and treat the afflicted coyote. Krystle Woodward, the organization’s founder, emphasizes the importance of ensuring proper treatment and monitoring the animal’s progress.

The Central Valley region in California has been grappling with a growing problem of mange-infected coyotes. Given the prevalence of this condition, residents are urged to report any sightings of infected animals to the Fresno office of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at (559) 243-4005.

It is paramount to address the sufferings of these animals and to educate the public on the treatment and prevention of mange. Every creature deserves a chance to live a healthy and pain-free life.