Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Nyheter

Bioz utökar partnerskapet med PromoCell för att förbättra cellforskningen

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Bioz utökar partnerskapet med PromoCell för att förbättra cellforskningen

Bioz, Inc., a prominent AI software company, is thrilled to announce its extended collaboration with PromoCell, a leading global manufacturer of human cells and cell culture media. PromoCell, headquartered in Germany, offers a comprehensive range of products including human primary, stem, and blood cells, as well as optimized cell culture media. Their products have gained immense recognition within the scientific community and have been cited in over 60,000 scientific publications worldwide.

This partnership expansion will allow Bioz to not only continue leveraging PromoCell’s extensive product portfolio but also enhance its capabilities in supporting academic and medical researchers in their quest for breakthroughs in cell research. By combining Bioz’s AI-powered software with PromoCell’s high-quality products, researchers will have access to cutting-edge tools and reliable resources to facilitate their experiments and studies.

PromoCell’s commitment to providing researchers with state-of-the-art cell culture media is vital to advancing scientific progress. The optimization of cell culture conditions is crucial for ensuring accurate and reproducible results in various research areas, such as cancer research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. By collaborating with PromoCell, Bioz aims to further empower researchers with innovative solutions that enable them to achieve superior outcomes in their research endeavors.

As the research landscape continues to evolve, this expanded partnership between Bioz and PromoCell reaffirms their shared commitment to supporting the scientific community. By synergizing their expertise, resources, and technologies, Bioz and PromoCell are poised to revolutionize cell research and contribute to advancements that improve human health and well-being.

Definitioner:
1. AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.
2. Cell Culture Media: Nutrient solutions used to support the growth and survival of cells in vitro.

Källor:
– [Source Article Title], [Source Article Name]
– [Source Article Title], [Source Article Name]

By Gabriel Botha

relaterade Post

Nyheter

Baldur's Gate 3 lämnar tidig åtkomst på Mac med fullt stöd

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nyheter

Ett nytt hot dyker upp i League of Legends med ankomsten av Briar, den återhållna hungern

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nyheter

Nytt WiFi-baserat hack tillåter tangenttryckningsavlyssning

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du missade

Teknologi

Nytt forskningsprogram för att förbättra stödet för digital innovation och entreprenörskap i Stilla havet

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Google förbereder platsbaserade inställningar för Find My Device Network

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Stenålderskonstnärer avbildade detaljerade spår av människor och djur i namibisk rockkonst

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer