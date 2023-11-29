The Return of Beyond Good & Evil: En efterlängtad jubileumsupplaga

The gaming world is buzzing with excitement as the beloved classic, Beyond Good & Evil, resurfaces in the form of a special 20th Anniversary Edition. Microsoft’s Xbox store unexpectedly listed the game, showcasing stunning screenshots and thrilling details before swiftly pulling it offline. However, the internet was quick to catch on, spreading the news like wildfire.

The Anniversary Edition promises an enhanced gaming experience with 4K resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second performance. Players can expect improved graphics, controls, and audio, bringing the fantastical world of Hillys to life like never before. But that’s not all—this edition also introduces brand-new features, including autosave and cross-save capabilities, making gameplay seamless across different devices.

Fans of the original game will be delighted to discover a new speedrun mode and updated achievements, providing fresh challenges for even the most seasoned players. Additionally, a treasure hunt throughout Hillys offers exclusive rewards and insights into protagonist Jade’s captivating past. The game’s development and secrets are beautifully showcased in an anniversary gallery, allowing players to delve deeper into the captivating world of Beyond Good & Evil.

While this exciting revival missed the actual 20th anniversary, it strongly indicates that an official announcement and release are imminent. Ubisoft, the game’s publisher, has yet to comment on the recent Xbox store listing. However, the Electronic Software Ratings Board (ESRB) has already rated the 20th Anniversary Edition for multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, suggesting a wide release is on the horizon.

Beyond Good & Evil initially captured gamers’ hearts in 2003, receiving critical acclaim for its engaging storytelling and captivating gameplay. The long-awaited sequel, Beyond Good & Evil 2, was announced in 2017 but has faced numerous delays and limited updates. Despite the challenges, fans retain hope that this highly anticipated game will eventually come to fruition.

FAQ

Q: What platforms will the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition be released on?

A: The game is expected to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Q: What new features and improvements can players expect in this edition?

A: The 20th Anniversary Edition brings 4K resolution, 60 frames per second performance, improved graphics, controls, and audio. It also introduces autosave, cross-save, a speedrun mode, and updated achievements.

Q: Is Beyond Good & Evil 2 related to the 20th Anniversary Edition?

A: Beyond Good & Evil 2 is a separate game and is still in development. The 20th Anniversary Edition is a special edition of the original game.

Q: When will Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition be released?

A: While an official release date has not been announced, the recent appearance of the game on the Xbox store indicates that the launch may occur soon. Keep an eye out for updates from Ubisoft.

Q: Can players expect any additional content or rewards in the 20th Anniversary Edition?

A: Yes, players can enjoy a treasure hunt throughout the game to uncover exclusive rewards. The anniversary gallery also provides insights into the game’s development and secrets.