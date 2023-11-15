New Xbox Release Date for Baldur’s Gate 3 Revealed

Larian Studios has announced that the highly anticipated release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S will be unveiled at The Game Awards 2023. The studio confirms that the game is still on track for a December release. This exciting news comes as a welcome update for Xbox players eagerly awaiting the arrival of this critically acclaimed RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 initially launched a few months ago for PC and PS5, but the Xbox version faced some setbacks due to technical issues on the Series S console. Microsoft’s policy is to ensure gameplay feature parity across all Xbox Series X|S versions, but an exception was made for Baldur’s Gate 3. The Series S version will not support splitscreen functionality, while the Series X version will retain this feature.

Larian Studios reassured fans that they can expect the Xbox version to be released by the end of 2023, and with December just around the corner, it seems that everything is progressing smoothly according to plan.

Additionally, Larian Studios hinted at the possibility of another installment in the Divinity: Original Sin series but clarified that it may not be their next project. Despite their future endeavors, completing Baldur’s Gate 3 remains their top priority.

The Game Awards 2023, scheduled for December 7th, promises to be an exciting event for gamers worldwide. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated for the prestigious Game of the Year category, alongside other highly acclaimed titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alan Wake 2.

In a review by IGN, Baldur’s Gate 3 was hailed as a new benchmark for CRPGs, praising its tactical combat, compelling story, well-crafted characters, immersive world, and rewarding exploration.

For further updates and insights into the gaming industry, you can follow George Yang, a seasoned freelance writer who has contributed to publications such as Insider, Kotaku, NPR, and Variety.

