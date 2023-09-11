Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Teknologi

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake kommer till PS5 och Xbox-serien

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake kommer till PS5 och Xbox-serien

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Sources: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

relaterade Post

Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Framtiden för undervattensutforskning: omartade djup och AI-drivna undervattensvatten

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Wio Bank lanserar Wio Personal App för att hjälpa detaljhandelskunder

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du missade

Vetenskap

Stenålderskonstnärer avbildade detaljerade spår av människor och djur i namibisk rockkonst

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Baldur's Gate 3 lämnar tidig åtkomst på Mac med fullt stöd

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Framtiden för undervattensutforskning: omartade djup och AI-drivna undervattensvatten

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer