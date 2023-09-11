Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Teknologi

Pixel Watchs uppdatering från september 2023 ger mindre förbättringar

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Pixel Watchs uppdatering från september 2023 ger mindre förbättringar

The latest update for the Pixel Watch, released in September 2023, focuses primarily on security and bug fixes. This update, with the build number RWDC.230905.003, includes the most recent security patch for improved device protection.

Although the delay in the release of this update affected some phones, it has no impact on Wear OS. Google has provided a changelog that only mentions the security patch, indicating that this update does not bring any significant new features or enhancements to the Pixel Watch.

The rollout of the OTA update is scheduled to begin on September 11 for most devices. However, users in Canada will have to wait until September 18 to receive the update. This delay between the release dates is unexpected and could be due to regional considerations or specific technical requirements.

As of now, the standard method of manually triggering the update on the Pixel Watch does not work. The option to check for updates from the settings menu only displays the message “Your watch is up to date.” However, there is a workaround to initiate the download process. By tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen multiple times in quick succession, users can prompt the update to start downloading. Additionally, disabling Bluetooth and relying solely on Wi-Fi can expedite the download process further.

While this update may not introduce any groundbreaking features, it is crucial to keep devices up to date with the latest security patches. Users are recommended to install the September 2023 update as soon as it becomes available to ensure their Pixel Watch remains protected against potential vulnerabilities.

Källor:
– Google Changelog
– FTC link: [source URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterade Post

Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Framtiden för undervattensutforskning: omartade djup och AI-drivna undervattensvatten

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Wio Bank lanserar Wio Personal App för att hjälpa detaljhandelskunder

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du missade

Vetenskap

Stenålderskonstnärer avbildade detaljerade spår av människor och djur i namibisk rockkonst

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Nyheter

Baldur's Gate 3 lämnar tidig åtkomst på Mac med fullt stöd

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Framtiden för undervattensutforskning: omartade djup och AI-drivna undervattensvatten

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer