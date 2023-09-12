Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Teknologi

OnePlus lanserar Android 14 Open Beta Program för OnePlus 11

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
OnePlus lanserar Android 14 Open Beta Program för OnePlus 11

OnePlus has recently introduced its first Open Beta program for Android 14, allowing OnePlus 11 owners to test the update before its official release. The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1, based on Android 14, is now available for download from OnePlus’ website.

The Open Beta program provides users with the opportunity to experience the new features and improvements of OxygenOS 14. However, since this is the first Open Beta build, some features may not be available right away. OnePlus assures that more features will be included in subsequent versions of the update.

Currently, Open Beta 1 is limited to the OnePlus 11 and is available in select regions such as North America and India (with a limited number of testers). Unfortunately, users in Europe will not have access to the Open Beta update. To install the update, users can download the necessary files from OnePlus’ website and use the built-in manual update tool in OxygenOS. It’s important to note that reverting back to Android 13 requires a factory reset.

Originally, OnePlus had announced that OxygenOS 14 would bring performance enhancements through the “Trinity Engine” and was scheduled to launch on September 25. However, Google’s unexpected delay of Android 14 for Pixel phones indicates that OnePlus may also miss their intended release date. OnePlus has yet to address this potential delay.

Source: OnePlus Community forums

Definition:
– Open Beta program: A software testing phase where users can try out a pre-release version of the update and provide feedback before the official release.
Sources: OnePlus Community forums

By Mampho Brescia

relaterade Post

Teknologi

Australisk influencer får motreaktioner för kontroversiellt uttalande om sjukdom

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Nintendo Direct avslöjar Super Mario Bros. Wonder: handling, världar, karaktärer, power-ups och releasedatum

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Anker iPhone 15-laddare till försäljning för $15 på Amazon: ett kostnadseffektivt alternativ

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du missade

Teknologi

Australisk influencer får motreaktioner för kontroversiellt uttalande om sjukdom

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

En enorm 265 miljoner år gammal köttätare avtäckts med upptäckten av ett Pampaphoneus-fossil i Brasilien

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Nintendo Direct avslöjar Super Mario Bros. Wonder: handling, världar, karaktärer, power-ups och releasedatum

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Kinas Tianzhou 5 lastfartyg fullföljer uppdrag och möter brinnande slut

September 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer