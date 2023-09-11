Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Ny funktion för kontantlös betalning väcker farhågor om integritet

September 11, 2023
A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

Definitioner:

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

