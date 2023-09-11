Stadsliv

Avslöjar ny teknik och kraften i AI

Teknologi

Google lanserar Digital Futures Project for Responsible AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Google lanserar Digital Futures Project for Responsible AI

Google has unveiled the Digital Futures Project, an initiative that aims to support researchers and develop public policy solutions for artificial intelligence (AI). Google.org, Google’s charitable arm, is establishing a $20 million fund to provide grants to think tanks and academic institutions working on AI expertise. The project seeks to address the potential of AI to improve lives and tackle complex global challenges, while also considering issues of fairness, bias, misinformation, security, and the future of work.

The fund will support independent thinkers investigating topics such as the impact of AI on global security, enhancing institutional and enterprise security, the effects of AI on labor and transitioning the workforce, government utilization of AI to boost productivity and economic growth, and which governance structures can promote responsible AI innovation.

Some inaugural grantees of the Digital Futures Fund include prominent organizations such as the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, MIT Work of the Future, and many others. The fund aims to provide support to organizations worldwide and will share more information in the future.

The concept of “responsible AI” has gained increasing interest in recent years, with industry players and governments emphasizing the need for safe and ethical AI development. In line with this, multiple AI-related initiatives have been launched, including the Frontier Model Forum, an industry body created by OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Google, President Biden’s meeting with AI companies to ensure voluntary safeguards, and Europe’s efforts towards an AI rulebook.

The announcement of Google’s Digital Futures Project comes ahead of a closed-door meeting with U.S. Congress focused on AI, where tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and others are set to discuss AI’s impact and future.

Källor:
– [Google Blog](https://blog.google/outreach-initiatives/google-org/digital-futures-project/)
– [TechCrunch](https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/10/google-makes-20m-commitment-to-support-research-and-public-policy-initiatives-around-ai/)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterade Post

Teknologi

Nytt forskningsprogram för att förbättra stödet för digital innovation och entreprenörskap i Stilla havet

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Google förbereder platsbaserade inställningar för Find My Device Network

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du missade

Teknologi

Nytt forskningsprogram för att förbättra stödet för digital innovation och entreprenörskap i Stilla havet

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Google förbereder platsbaserade inställningar för Find My Device Network

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Vetenskap

Stenålderskonstnärer avbildade detaljerade spår av människor och djur i namibisk rockkonst

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologi

Spotify erbjuder gratis provversion av ljudböcker till amerikanska prenumeranter

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer